2016 Product Preview: Cameras

At this year’s NAB Show, 4K/UHD cameras will be omnipresent in the booths of camera makers, with a wealth of new products and new features making their debuts.

AJA CIONAJA will introduce new features in its CION 4K/UltraHD and 2K/HD production camera. It enables shooting in direct to edit-ready Apple ProRes 4444 at up to 4K 30fps; ProRes 422 at up to 4K 60fps; or can output AJA Raw at up to 4K 120fps. CION provides extensive Gamma modes that offer the flexibility to capture the scene exactly as lit in Normal, Normal Expanded or Video Gamma modes.

ARRI will demonstrate the ALEXA Mini camera, which combines a compact, lightweight form factor with the same image quality that ARRI’s standard-size ALEXAs deliver. The Mini is designed for use with gimbals, multicopters and other specialized rigs. ARRI also will introduce its economical AMIRA documentary-style camera, which supports CFast 2.0 workflows.

Blackmagic URSA Mini Sticking with tradition, Blackmagic Designl will hold its new product news until the show, however, expect to see the return of the company’s URSA Mini, a small form factor of its URSA 4K cameras, as well as the Micro Studio Camera 4K and the Blackmagic Micro Cinema Camera.

Canon will introduce a new HDSLR flagship, the EOS-1D X Mark II, with a 20.2 megapixel 35mm Full Frame Canon CMOS sensor and Dual DIGIC 6+ Image Processors. The company will also showcase its multipurpose ME20F-SH, delivering full HD images at an ISO sensitivity of over 4,000,000.

Grass Valley LDX 86 Universe

Hitachi DK-H200 HD compact Box CameraGrass Valley will feature its LDX 86 Universe camera, which provides universal format support with switchable 1X/3X/6X HD, 1X/3X 3G and 1X 4K, all from a single camera. The LDX 86 Universe offers an optional software upgrade to enable 15 ƒ/stops of high dynamic range (HDR) in single-speed operation.

Hitachi Kokusai will introduce the DKH200 HD compact Box Camera, a multiformat, HDTV box camera for robotic applications. It features full frame rate 1080p acquisition. Also highlighted will be the SK-UHD4000 camera, which uses standard 2/3-inch B4-mount lenses. It uses a fourport prism and four MOS sensors totaling more than 8.8 megapixels.

I-Movix Infinite

Ikegami UHK-430 4K cameraI-Movix will demonstrate Infinite, a new ultra-slow motion camera system that combines scalability with trigger-less operation, with continuous on-board loop recording of more than one hour of high frame rate in HD and frame-accurate ramping of speed without compensation and interpolation.

Ikegami will showcase its UHK-430 4K camera, designed for use in the studio and field. Utilizing B4-mount lenses, the camera has three 2/3-inch 4K (3840x2160) CMOS sensors with RGB prism optics. Ikegami also will exhibit 8K technology showcasing developments in the extremely high-resolution format, Super Hi Vision.

Joseph Electronics will introduce its JFS WAVESHIFTER-4 series that can transport up to four HD camera systems on one single- mode fiber optic path. The WAVESHIFTER uses optical wavelength shifting technology to map the two fibers in standard HD cameras to wavelengths in the CDWM spectrum, which is then introduced into a CWDM mux.

JVC KENWOOD will exhibit upgraded versions of its popular ProHD and 4KCAM camera models. The company will emphasize IP connectivity for broadcast newsgathering, studio and field production, events and sports, demonstrating real-world IP solutions using products that are currently available in all these categories.

Marshall Electronics CV505 2.5MP Miniature POV CameraMarshall Electronics will unveil its CV505 2.5MP Miniature POV Camera, designed for sports integrators looking for broadcast-quality video in a small footprint. It measures 1.5x1.7 inches and weighs just under 5 ounces. It provides 3G/HD-SDI or HDMI output at up to 1920x1080p60/59.94. Newly added to the camera is the ability to capture TRS audio, embedded across 3G/HD-SDI or HDMI.

MultiDyne will introduce its POV/PTZ camera system, designed for a range of unmanned camera applications. It includes bidirectional GigE transport capability and the ability to accurately synchronize multiple cameras during live or studio productions. The weather-resistant, camera base includes a built-in MultiDyne HD-3500GE Series Multi-rate Serial Digital Video Fiber- Optic Transceiver.

Panasonic Varicam LTPanasonic will unveil its VariCam LT next-generation 4K cinema camera. It utilizes the same super 35mm sensor and imaging capabilities as the VariCam 35, but with significant reductions in size, weight and price. The VariCam LT (model AUV35LT1G) delivers 14+ stops of dynamic range with V-Log, and the cinematic VariCam image quality and color science, as well as dual native ISOs of 800/5000. The company will also debut the AJPX230PJ AVC ULTRA handheld camcorder, providing the quality, image control and much of the functionality of its predecessor, the AJ-PX270. It offers 10-bit, 1080p AVC-Intra and AVC-LongG codecs, extensive video control, a 22x zoom lens and OLED viewfinder. The camcorder provides the same video recording quality and body design as the PX270, minus networking (wired and wireless), proxy and genlock/TC interface, delivering a significantly lower-cost version for shooters who don’t require these features.

Sony PXW-Z150RED Digital Cinema will showcase the latest RED camera lineup: Raven 4.5K, Scarlet-W 5K, Weapon 6K and Weapon 8K Carbon Fiber. In addition to a hands-on experience with RED cameras you’ll see demonstrations on RED’s workflow as well as the software and accessories that help unlock the power of any RED–based system.

Sony will unveil the PXW-Z150 4K camcorder that combines lowlight performance and multiple file transfer options. It features a 1.0 type stacked Exmor RS CMOS image sensor to help deliver sharp pictures in low-light conditions. Also new will be the HXR-NX100 professional compact camcorder that delivers the benefits of a 1.0- inch type sensor.