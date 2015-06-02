2015 NAB Automation & Asset Management Review

Control. Search. Find. That’s the primary goal of those systems within the automation and asset management arena. And like many technologies, they are promising to do even more: handle hybrid infrastructures, address IP-only workflows, connect with cloud-based environments, and truly automate the process of broadcasting from end-to-end.

STATION AUTOMATION



Rush Beesley (left) of RUSHWORKS highlights a point about the company’s VDESK production system with pan/tilt control to Nick Mattingly of Switcher Studio.ARCHIMEDIA debuted the Iris Media Intelligence family of products for quality control, review, and validation of media, timed text, or metadata file in a file-based workflow.

CHYRONHEGO unveiled Studio MediaMaker, which automates the end-to-end processes of broadcasting from planning to production to file-based publishing of news content.

CRISPIN showed its Supervisory View monitoring and reporting application, which manages and controls hundreds of channels or streams. Features include individual playlist monitoring and the ability to monitor and analyze errors and issues.

DALET debuted new features within Dalet Brio, including advanced ingest and playout capabilities that allow teams and venues to manage simultaneous and synchronized ingest of multiple camera feeds and distribute content to screens located throughout a stadium.

DELUXE showcased MediaCloud, an IP-based platform that allows broadcasters to manage assets as well as playout and deliver channels.

ENCO SYSTEMS showed its DAD automation platform integrated with the New-Tek TriCaster multicamera video production system.

ENVIVIO debuted new features within the Guru Network Management System, which offers control and failover mechanisms to manage video operations on any network.

HARMONIC extended the playout control capabilities of its VOS virtualized media processing platform with a new virtual media API. This open application control interface allows for broadcast automation control of VOS. The company also showed off the Polaris Advance channel playout automation system with support for fully automated integrated channel playout to channel-in-a-box automation and integrated master control room (iMCR) workflows.

NVERZION showcased the latest version of the Component Level Automation System Solution, a scalable automation and content management platform. The company also showed off its NCloud cloud-based automation and asset management system.

PEBBLE BEACH SYSTEMS showed the DolphinIP integrated channel device, Marina automation solution and the Pebble Web Client, which offers remote control of multiple automation systems.

QUANTEL and SNELL added scheduling intelligence capabilities to its Morpheus playout automation system via the Schedule Data Miner. The system allows Morpheus playout automation to interact intelligently with the broadcaster’s scheduling system, thereby eliminating the need for manual intervention. They also debuted a new full master control style panel for manual interventions for its ICE CiAB platform.

RUSHWORKS debuted an enhanced version of its A-LIST BROADCAST automation and streaming system. New features include support for multiple A/V routing switchers as well as drag-and-drop playlist creation, traffic and billing import, and router control. The company also unveiled its TalkingPoints production system, which provides tools to capture and stream live presentations using up to three pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras.

THOMSON VIDEO NETWORKS demonstrated key innovations within Media-FlexSUITE, a management solution that allows operators to monitor, configure and change their channel lineups for both broadcast and multiscreen services.

TIGHTROPE MEDIA SYSTEMS introduced new features for its Cablecast 6.0 automation platform, now with new, redesigned user interface and public-facing site targeting web-centric consumers.

VIZRT showcased new features to the Viz Opus and Viz Mosart studio automation system, which was demonstrated within a full control room on the NAB show floor.

WORLDNOW showcased its Channel in a Box, an intelligent virtual broadcast platform that provides customers a master control in the cloud to deploy automated and dynamic branded channels to web, mobile, OTT, and digital subchannels.

NEWS AUTOMATION



Dennis Vigil of KRQE Media Group hears both sides of Florical’s Master Control System from Ron Cairo and George Nalen.ANNOVA SYSTEMS introduced v4.2 of its OpenMedia 4.2 newsroom computer system, now with an integrated and platform-independent story-centric workflow, topic planning for editorial collaboration, and the x-News content gathering tool.

AQ BROADCAST showcased its range of integrated range of newsroom, scripting, automation and media management software including the QNews script and rundown management system.

AVECO demonstrated ASTRA Studio 3, the company’s third-generation news production automation system that serves as a multistudio news production automation solution.

BITCENTRAL showcased its CORE:news solution with the company’s Central Control solution on an IT-based hardware platform.

CINEGY introduced v10 of Cinegy Desktop, which includes new newsroom management systems, including a newswire import service and media group sharing for controlling tiered media storage.

MASSTECH debuted v8 of the MassStore media asset management engine, which powers the company’s Masstech for Enterprise and Masstech for News solutions. New features include a new browser-based interface, enhanced tools for viewing and editing structured metadata, and new frame-accurate video playback, logging and storyboarding capabilities.

ROSS VIDEO launched v9.0 of its Inception News newsroom computer system, now with a new instant messaging platform and additional customization that can be tailored to various news environments.

TRAFFIC AND BUSINESS MANAGEMENT

ARVATO SYSTEMS debuted AdStore, designed to unify cross-media ad sales and campaign management, establishing tools and processes to simplify cross-platform selling.

BROADWAY SYSTEMS unveiled new tools for ad management, including new allocation engines, tools for creating new proposals, and a “Post-Air Spot” management tool.

DELUXE showcased DL3, a platform for end-to-end supply chain management, and Deluxe OnDemand, a VOD workflow management service.

IMAGINE COMMUNICATIONS introduced enhancements to its Landmark Analytics business intelligence platform, part of the company’s next-generation advertising management platform. New features include advanced inventory reporting and new predictive analytics tools designed to improve organizational profitability and competitive advantage by driving earlier trend identification and expense reduction.

INEOQUEST TECHNOLOGIES showed its Video Customer Experience Management solution, or vCEM, which is designed to support management and marketing decision-makers in a broadcast facility.

KALTURA showcased its Universal Digital Rights Management system, which enables media companies, content rights owners and OTT providers to stream premium content without regard to platform.

MYERS demonstrated the newest enhancements within their ProTrack Broadcast Management Software system and highlighted new integration partners in the automation space, including WGBH and Sony. The company is transitioning Pro-Track to a scalable design that includes an HTML5 front end.

ORACLE FRONT PORCH DIGITAL showcased its Media Intelligence and Media Commerce solutions.

PIXEL POWER introduced new capabilities within the Gallium workflow including the DynamicJunction feature, which can automatically fill gaps in a schedule with local content.

PROCONSULTANT INFORMATIQUE showcased Louise 5, a software solution for managing programming media asset and metadata including contract and rights management, program scheduling, budgets and multiplatform exposures. Also demonstrated was Cindy 4, the company’s ad sales solution designed to handle cross-platform campaigns.

SCHEDUALL introduced ScheduALL Portal, a browser-based transmission feed bookings scheduler, as well as ScheduALL Connector, which offers a centralized view of the global resource network for both provider and customer.

SOFTVALLEE introduced new resource management options from Teamium, a collaborative planning and process management solution that enables the optimization and management of facilities, technology and personnel via the cloud.

WIDEORBIT showcased its WO Digital Hub business analysis solutions including WO Analytics, an advertising management software solution; and WO Programmatic TV, a programmatic marketplace for transacting local broadcast television advertising.

XSTREAM demonstrated its next-generation content supply chain and monetization tools for OTT with its cloud-based video management system, Xstream MediaMaker. The system features the MediaMaker Loading Dock, a content supply chain management tool; MediaMaker Store, which allows for monetization with advanced analytics; and MediaMaker Play, which allows for creation of personalized experiences.

ASSET MANAGEMENT



Adam Wallberg of Washington State University tries out the tightrope at Tightrope Media’s booth. The asset management component within AFRAME’s cloud-based collaboration platform allows for a global search of media assets across projects, data locations and asset types.

ARCHION showcased the EditStor platform, which allows for media management and sharing.

ARVATO SYSTEMS debuted its VPMS MAM platform, which includes the VPMS MediaCenter web-based user interface for journalists and media managers; VPMS ControlCenter for ingest automation and scheduling; and VPMS ProductionClient for Desktop Editing and ClipJOCKEY as a tool for Playout and Studio Production. All work within the VPMS core. The company also showcased

ASPERA launched Console 3.0 for Centralized Management, which allows advanced search of transfer history and the ability to regulate the reporting load as the number of transfers increases.

AVID introduced Interplay/MAM 5, an asset management system that enables organizations to manage content throughout its lifecycle.

BROADSTREAM SOLUTION introduced the Radar media asset management system, which allows broadcasters to track media and files to determine where and how they are being used.

CINEGY unveiled v10 of it Cinegy Archive media asset management solution that offers advanced logging and metadata accumulation over the entire lifecycle of media.

DALET showcased the newest version of AmberFin, an asset management and transcoding platform system, as well as Dalet Galaxy, designed for MAM-driven news, sports and production workflows.

The newest version of the Media Management Platform from DIGITAL NIRVANA was on display. This media management platform allows users to capture content from multiple sources and publish it to digital platforms, while simultaneously monitoring the video and audio for quality and compliance.

EDITSHARE unveiled EditShare Flow 3.2, the latest release of its media asset management platform, now offering scan and proxy support for 4K and image sequences, enhanced remote editing options, and new automation capabilities for transcoding and file delivery workflows.

ERICSSON introduced the latest release of its enterprise-class software solution, Ericsson Content Management System, a scalable system that features a simplified GUI.

EVS showed new options within its IPDirector live production software suite, which includes Web-based tools for collaboration and content exchange, automated clip management, metadata integration and archive management, and integrates with the EVS XStore shared storage solutions for managing assets.

FACILIS announced new features within FastTracker, an application for cataloging, searching and viewing media types within the Facilis TerraBlock Shared Storage System. The system includes custom metadata tagging, catalog user permissions, boolean search capability and incremental indexing functionality.

FLORICAL SYSTEMS showcased Florical FlashForward, a media management tool that allows for acquisition, tagging and metadata tagging of material from a centralized location.

In the Sprockit startup pavilion, FLUENDO showcased its LongoMatch cross-platform software tool that lets users perform analysis in real time on sports game video feeds.

FORBIDDEN TECHNOLOGIES demonstrated Forscene media asset manager, which allows users to move media between Forscene servers in different locations; rename, share, and publish media from various accounts; and manage and configure ingest servers from the cloud, including assigning access to media storage.

GLOBECAST showcased new features within its Media Factory media management solution.

MEDIA 5 showcased the newest version of the M-MAM Media 5 Media Asset Manager, which allows users to ingest, store, catalog, publish, archive, search and control media.

NATIV launched new features within its MioEverywhere media management, workflow and collaboration solution. Features include new components that address media analytics, data management and media asset management.

Paul Gauvry demonstrates Primestream’s Xchange Suite v4.0 to Frederico Hernandez of Gerente Teletec and David Alexander of Fluotec Teletec.NEVION showcased its managed media transport platform, VideoIPath, designed to ease the transition to IP.

NEXIDIA showed off new features within Nexidia Dialogue Search v2.0, which allows users to searches for a combination of spoken words or phrases within metadata across massive media libraries.

OPENTEXT showcased its OpenText Media Management (OTMM) for video production, publishing, branding or global marketing campaigns. OTMM supports the digital media supply chain from project initiation and production to delivery and analytics.

ORAD demo-ed the latest release of its scalable iFind media asset management solution, which offers enhancements to content, asset and graphic management workflow capabilities.

PRIME FOCUS TECHNOLOGIES showcased its expanded cloud-based Media ERP solutions, including the CLEAR Media ERP Suite for managing the content supply chain.

PRIMESTREAM showed the latest version of the FORK software platform for managing and automating the complex media workflows as well as Xchange 4.0, the newest version of the Web and iOS portal into FORK.

PRONOLOGY has added new metadata functionality to its MAM platform in the form of both folder-based metadata as well as asset-specific metadata details. v3 also includes additional record and import options as well as a more streamlined user experience. The company also showed the Pronology Panel for Adobe Premiere Pro CC, designed to manage content files and simplify content creation and distribution.

QUANTUM showcased the StorNext Storage Manager, which includes NAS connectivity; movement across LTO tape, LTFS, object storage and cloud archive systems; and the ability to create multiple archive copies and with support for multiple archive systems.

ROSS VIDEO debuted v2 of its Streamline asset management solution, now with support for video proxy and thumbnail generation, as well as an end-to-end MOS workflow.

SGL showed an update to FlashNet which now includes new cloud-based archiving capabilities, as well as the new FlashNet Migration Service.

SNELL announced new developments for the Momentum MAM and workflow automation system, including new integrated workflow options with Front Porch DIVArchive, support for enhanced audio and subtitle workflows and compliance with industry standard FIMS.

TEDIAL showcased Tedial Evolution, an enhanced version of the company’s media IT platform, which extends MAM functionality with advanced search/indexing tools, new services to surf/explore archives, and improved integration between archive and workflows engines.

TMD unvieled OnPoint, which allows post houses to provide secure management of assets for multiple clients; and Transform to provide metadata tracking and workflow management.

VITEC showcased the newest features to the Proxsys PX-Series media asset management system.

VIZRT demo-ed the latest version of Viz One, a scalable 4K-ready media asset management system that consists of three components: a Web-based task list client, an administration console and a suite of business process modeling tools.

VOLICON announced new enhancements to the Multiviewer solution within the Observer Media Intelligence Platform, which gives users access to multiple live or recorded programs alongside frame-accurate data on a monitor wall or display.

VSN’SVSNEXPLORER asset management system now includes decentralized workflows, accelerated transfers and the ability to download while ingesting and while transcoding.

XSTREAM showed off MediaMaker, a video management solution that offers domain control, asset management, ingest and analytics.