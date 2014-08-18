KTVA-TV Adopts Harmonic Spectrum ChannelPort

SAN JOSE, CALIF.—Harmonic announced that KTVA Alaska, a CBS affiliate owned by Denali Media Holdings, has built a brand-new media center in Anchorage using a broad complement of Harmonic technologies. Engineered, integrated, and installed by Harmonic channel partner TI Broadcast Solutions Group based in Norcross, Ga., the facility leverages a solution made of Harmonic Spectrum ChannelPort integrated channel playout system, Spectrum MediaDeck integrated media servers, Electra 9200 universal multiservice encoders, and ProMedia Carbon file-based transcoders, to enable flexible, efficient centralcasting for three new TV stations, including KTVA.



The Electra 9200 multichannel, multiservice encoder enables KTVA to encode and stat mux both SD and HD MPEG-2 services, while maintaining upgradability to MPEG-4 AVC if needed. The ProMedia Carbon file-based transcoding solution complements the Electra encoder by facilitating the conversion of media to a massive array of acquisition, editing, broadcast, Web, and mobile formats.



A two-minute video on KTVA Alaska’s integrated channel playout system is available on the Harmonic website.