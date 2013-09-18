Cobalt Digital shows expanded range of card-based options.

Spotcheck is an audio loudness measurement and data logging system, now offers enhanced compliance monitoring and logging capabilities. System supports up to 16 video channels containing up to 32 audio channels. The newest version – Sposcheck – 3000, monitors, meters and logs loudness compliance over extended time-periods and now supports codecs H.264, MPEG2, MP1L2, DD, AAC. Other enhancements include live audio metering, thumbnails and a TS manager and ASI gateway.

Updates to the Obsidian 3G series include 3G/HD/SD-SDI input, frame sync, SDI reclocking, SD-SDI and analog video/audio outputs. The 9501-DCDA auto-detects and down converts SMPTE 425/292/259M formats, performs aspect ratio conversion and can pan & zoom.

Cobalt’s famous throw-down modular bricks (Blue Box Group) are designed to answer the demand for first class quality, price competitive, signal conversion equipment. The new range of fiber units include transceiver, regenerator, transmitters and receivers and are pathologically compatible with OG fiber cards