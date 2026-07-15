SMPTE Kicks Off 110th Anniversary Campaign

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—SMPTE has launched its 110th Anniversary Campaign, a fundraising initiative that honors a legacy of achievement while investing in the organization's vision for the future.

The campaign will support strategic initiatives that advance SMPTE's Standards, Education and Community programs, ensuring they continue to drive innovation, develop industry talent and connect the global media technology industry.

“As we ring in our 110th anniversary year, there’s a lot to celebrate and a lot of work still to be done,” said SMPTE president Rich Welsh. “Our industry is evolving at an unprecedented pace, from AI-driven and cloud-based workflows to new approaches for content creation, distribution and even authenticity—making SMPTE’s role more vital than ever. This campaign represents a commitment to investing in initiatives that strengthen the foundations of our industry and ensure SMPTE continues to support current and future generations of media technologists.”

The SMPTE 110th Anniversary Campaign will help position SMPTE as a leader in the global media technology community into its next century. Campaign support will advance programs that expand access to technical knowledge, democratize standards access, support responsible innovation in AI and emerging technologies, cultivate the next generation of leaders, deepen local and global community engagement and ensure SMPTE remains prepared to address the evolving needs of the industry for decades to come.

“SMPTE has brought the global media technology community together for 110 years,” said Sally-Ann D’Amato, SMPTE executive director. “Today, more than ever, the industry needs a trusted community where people can share expertise, exchange ideas and address the challenges and opportunities shaping the future of media technology. SMPTE brings together media companies, creators, technologists, educators, students, and leaders from across the industry, and the 110th Anniversary Campaign will help ensure SMPTE continues to serve as that vital resource for the industry, powering another century of innovation.”

More information is available on SMPTE’s website .