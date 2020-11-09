USSI Global Service to Assist C-Band Spectrum Users Relocate

MELBOURNE, Fla.—USSI Global has launched a service to mitigate possible interference that may occur in the C-band as broadcasters and cable networks transition from the lower 300 MHz band to make room for 5G services.

Operators of C-band services in the 300 MHz band will be moved to what remains of the 200 MHz band by 2025. An auction for the spectrum begins in December, and the relocation of existing C-band users in the 300 MHz band will occur with deadlines in late 2021, 2023 and 2025.

The new USSI Global interference mitigation service offers a full range of project management services, including site inspection, installation and commissioning. The company also can modernize all satellite systems and infrastructure, it said.

USSI Global, which is a turnkey provider of customized network, broadcast and digital signage systems and services around the world, plans to have a dedicated team of RF and satellite engineers work on each relocation project. It will offer C-band users an option to offload network operation, monitoring and maintenance to USSI Global technicians, as well as a dedicated around-the-clock call center to respond to problems, the company said.

“The C-band spectrum is occupied by television and radio broadcasters, as well as cable networks, that use satellite networks for contribution and distribution,” said David S. Christiano, USSI Global CEO and president.

“Our C-band Mitigation Interference service will guide operators through complex, time-sensitive transformations and complete system upgrades that optimize their network infrastructure for the next generation. USSI Global brings together every project management and customer service element to ensure smooth transitions for our customers.”

The company will perform a full inspection of existing satellite facilities, after which its field engineers will manage all technical changes to the network infrastructure. It will update and repaint existing antennas as well as install new antennas, filters, IRDs and other components to modernized satellite networks. USSI Global will work with multiple suppliers while procuring new technology to get the best price, the company said.

USSI Global also will retune and repoint antennas to comply with frequency changes while enabling its clients to maintain uninterrupted service during the upgrade and transition, it said.