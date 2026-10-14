NCTC Promotes Four to Senior Vice President

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.—The National Content & Technology Cooperative has promoted four executives to senior vice president: Steve Beardslee, Rob Smith, Shelly Thompson and Stewart Myers.

“Steve, Rob, Shelley and Stewart have each made a lasting impact on NCTC and helped build the foundation for our continued success,” CEO Lou Borrelli said. “They are trusted colleagues, strong advocates for our members and proven leaders who consistently step forward when NCTC needs them. These promotions are well-deserved, and I am excited about what they will accomplish in their expanded roles.”

Beardslee’s new title is senior vice president, products and technology. In this role, he’ll lead NCTC’s video, broadband, mobile and MVNO services, network infrastructure and emerging technology initiatives.

Smith will be senior vice president, member development and strategic programs. He will be tasked with continuing to develop and expand the co-op’s AI Center of Excellence, leading member development and increasing adoption of NCTC products and services.

Thompson’s new title is senior vice president, programming. She will negotiate and administer NCTC’s programming and broadcast agreements and advise on implementation and compliance, helping members navigate complex requirements and secure valuable content options.

Finally, Myers will also serve as senior vice president, programming. He will lead the negotiation and drafting of content agreements and shape NCTC’s content strategy.

“Our members operate in a rapidly changing marketplace and need practical solutions that help them compete,” Borrelli said. “These promotions position NCTC to better connect strategy with execution across our key member services.”

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The NCTC is a content and technology buying cooperative serving about 650 independent broadband and video providers across North America and the U.S. territories.