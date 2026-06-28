TitanTV Hires Mark Hadley as Technology Specialist
He brings expertise in network and systems administration, server infrastructure, technical support and other areas to the new post
TitanTV, Inc. has announced that Mark Hadley has joined the company as a Technology Specialist.
In his new role, Hadley will support TitanTV’s technology infrastructure and help ensure the company’s systems, tools, and services continue to meet the needs of broadcasters, partners, and customers across the country.
Hadley brings a strong foundation in network and systems administration, server infrastructure, virtualization, technical support, enterprise networking, routing, and security to the new post.
He is an AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner and CompTIA Security+ certified professional. He also completed the full Cisco Networking Academy CCNA coursework, further strengthening his hands-on knowledge of networking and security.
In addition to his technical background, Hadley has served as president of a college Cyber Defense Club and is an Apple Certified Technician. His professional experience in finance adds analytical problem-solving and customer service skills to his technology expertise.
"Mark joined us as a promising new graduate and has already become an integral member of the TitanTV team,” said Michael Brown, IT director at TitanTV. "His enthusiasm for effective cybersecurity practices will help strengthen our ongoing commitment to providing safe and secure services for all of our clients."
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George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.