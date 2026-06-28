TitanTV Hires Mark Hadley as Technology Specialist

TitanTV, Inc. has announced that Mark Hadley has joined the company as a Technology Specialist.

In his new role, Hadley will support TitanTV’s technology infrastructure and help ensure the company’s systems, tools, and services continue to meet the needs of broadcasters, partners, and customers across the country.

Hadley brings a strong foundation in network and systems administration, server infrastructure, virtualization, technical support, enterprise networking, routing, and security to the new post.

He is an AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner and CompTIA Security+ certified professional. He also completed the full Cisco Networking Academy CCNA coursework, further strengthening his hands-on knowledge of networking and security.

In addition to his technical background, Hadley has served as president of a college Cyber Defense Club and is an Apple Certified Technician. His professional experience in finance adds analytical problem-solving and customer service skills to his technology expertise.

"Mark joined us as a promising new graduate and has already become an integral member of the TitanTV team,” said Michael Brown, IT director at TitanTV. "His enthusiasm for effective cybersecurity practices will help strengthen our ongoing commitment to providing safe and secure services for all of our clients."