Harmonic Introduces Pebble-2 Distributed Access Architecture

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Harmonic has unveiled the Pebble-2 distributed access architecture (DAA) device as the newest member of its CableOS Cloud-Native Core Platform family.

Harmonic will show the new solution at the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo, Sept. 20-22, in Philadelphia.

Pebble-2 provides cable operators with a flexible foundation for Remote PHY, Remote MAC-PHY (R-MACPHY), DOCSIS 4.0 Frequency Division Duplex and Full Duplex DOCSIS deployments.

"Our new Pebble-2 device features an agile, modular and unified design that supports multiple DAA deployment scenarios, providing operators with a universal solution for sustainable broadband service expansion," said Nimrod Ben-Natan, senior vice president and general manager of the broadband business at Harmonic. "As the race to 10G heats up, Pebble-2 is a must-have solution that brings unparalleled flexibility and power efficiency to operators, while offering a growth path for the future."

The space-saving, power-frugal, cooling efficient Pebble-2 is a DOCSIS DAA device capable of pairing with a remote fiber switch, such as the company's Jetty 60G-capable offering, in an outdoor node to enable converged fiber and DOCSIS services.

Pebble-2 employs advanced power management technology and is available with multiple node segmentation options. The solution allows operators to extend the life of their installed optical nodes by using a node-specific adaptor without requiring any modifications to the legacy node platform.

Harmonic's Pebble-2 DAA device will ship in Q4 2022.

