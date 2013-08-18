Envivio to showcase 4K/Ultra HD HEVC encoding at IBC

At IBC 2013, Envivio will demonstrate its full range of systems for Ultra HD (4K) and HEVC (H.265) compression, personalized TV Anytime services and its new Envivio Guru network management system.

Envivio Guru (formerly 4Manager ) offers enhanced user interfaces and operational improvements to facilitate network setup, management and control.

The company will show:

4K video encoded in HEVC format with Envivio Muse transcoding software;

HEVC vs. AVC vs. MPEG-2: real-time encoding comparisons of the same video encoded in three codecs;

Real-world any-screen connected TV and mobile video services offered by European customers in Belgium and Spain;

TV Anytime (nPVR, catch-up, start-over and VOD) plus blackout, ad insertion, subtitling and just-in-time packaging powered by the Envivio Halo network media processor;

Processing and workflow management interfaces and the Envivio 4Caster G4 Intel-based server appliance.



See Envivio at IBC 2013 Stand 1.D73.