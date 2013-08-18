DVEO to showcase True Check IP at IBC 2013

DVEO will demonstrate its IP monitor and transport stream analyzer system at IBC, Sept. 13-17, in Amsterdam.





The True Check is a remotely operated monitoring platform for verifying the quality of digital audio and video services delivered over IP networks. It is now shipping to broadcasters, cable operators and streaming video content producers.



Designed for 24/7 operation, the system is suitable for monitoring MPEG-2/H.264 programs delivered over the Internet, as well as head-end equipment that uses IP for video transport.



The True Check simultaneously monitors up to 60 transport streams. It provides IP layer analysis and MPEG-2 transport layer analysis, as well as analysis on Ethernet inputs, and key frame decoding and service profiling.



