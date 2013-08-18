Snell unveils Kahuna Maverik

Snell has unveiled its Kahuna Maverik, a modular control surface for its Kahuna 260 multiformat production switcher range. Kahuna Maverik is designed to provide technical directors with a flexible, quick and reliable access control interface for every type of studio and mobile television programming that saves space, reduces setup time and mirror's the studio's operation.

Maverik modules can be assembled in a variety of configurations, and without expending precious desk space. It also features modules for setup, effects recall, color correction, resizing and clip store access, functions that typically occupy the entire right side of a traditional panel. Additional features include crystal clear OLED buttons with user-assignable thumbnails for quick navigation, a touch-screen at the M/E level rather than on the separate GUI, and the ability to assign RGB values to buttons for clean, clear and confident operation.

Maverik is designed to enable operators to support the largest multiple-M/E productions with a smaller control surface, saving valuable real estate in space-restricted OB vehicles that are designed to be as lightweight as possible. In addition, the modular panel configurations enable more flexibility for multi-media and multi-platform operations, giving operators the option of switching the traditional broadcast together with other video streams from a central control point, or spreading them out in a more distributed fashion.

For more information, visit Snell at IBC Stand 8.B70.