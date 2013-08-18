Snell to feature expanded family of ICE channel-in-a-box solutions

Snell will feature its expanded family of ICE channel-in-a-box solutions at IBC2013.

The new systems include ICE-LE, a low-cost 1U version that offers a streamlined feature set for smaller operations or simple video server refresh projects, and ICE SAN, which provides large-scale content storage to give multiple ICE units instant access to media.

Each ICE unit features multiple inputs and outputs with two DVEs and eight keyers per channel mixer, as well as routing and mixing functions, SD and HD format conversion, audio processing capabilities, and closed-caption/subtitle support. Despite a new, smaller form factor, the standard ICE system now offers twice the 2D or 3D graphics capabilities as before, for the same price as the previous configuration.

Also, through new version 4.0 software, ICE now offers new features such as Nielsen audience-tracking capabilties; integrated loudness control for compliance with international regulations; and Variplay, an option that enables operators to speed up non-critial material to compress time and make space for more essential playout.

