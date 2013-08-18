Nevion to unveil Distributed Broadcast Infrastructure Solution

At IBC2013, Nevion will introduce its Distributed Broadcast Infrastructure Solution, which allows use of any infrastructure resource at any site, regardless of distance and location.

Its flexibility comes from a distributed routing system backed by an overarching management system such as VideoIPath that maps virtual routers to all resource access pionts through simple routing control. The solution encompasses Nevion's Sublime optical routing solutions, Flashlink Compaact II optical conversion, and extensive IP infrastructure through the Ventura transport platform nad Nevion's JPEG 2000 video gateway.

Also at the show, Nevion will spotlight its Live Media Networking Solution, which is based on a streamlined Flashlink system encompassing all live production signals for studios, events and campus networks. Comprehensive management options, through Nevion's VideoIPath or Multicon system control or third-party vendor, complete the end-to-end broadcast infrastructure solution.

For more information, visit Nevion at IBC Stand 1.B71.