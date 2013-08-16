Video Clarity to present ClearView Extreme 4K at IBC2013

Video Clarity will make the European debut of its ClearView Extreme 4K video-quality analyzers at IBC2013 in Amsterdam, Sept. 13-17.

ClearView Extreme 4K provides a new level of input/output capability and performance in subjective picture-quality comparison.



The new products are capable of interactive playback and comparison of two uncompressed 4K (3840 x 2160) sequences at up to 60Hz in real time.



With the ClearView system, users can import and play A/V sequence files to compare processed video to original sources with new 8- and 10-bit high-resolution displays and also to test for perceptual video quality.