Danmon Systems Group to feature systems integration services

Danmon Systems Group will exhibit its full range of systems integration services on stand 8.B51 at IBC, Amsterdam, Sept. 13 to 17, 2013.

Danmon Systems Group is an experienced provider of systems integration support to television and radio broadcasters, post-production houses and professional audio studios, as well as the corporate, academic and government sectors. DSG's fields of activity include every aspect of broadcast and electronic media technology, from consultancy to production and post production, transmission and archiving, encompassing video, audio, graphics, streaming, audio visual and multimedia applications.

DSG has completed many successful projects over more than 25 years. Recent successes include:

A green-field television station for Lao Cai Radio & Television, Vietnam;

New high definition newsroom at TV2's main broadcast studio, Denmark;

A green-field television station for TV SYD, Denmark;

Paris-based news studio for an international broadcaster, France;

A complete radio station for Jonglei State, South Sudan;

HD1 OB vehicle upgrade for NRK, Norway;

Robotic studio camera systems at DR-Byen, Denmark;

Upgrade to high definition of main news studio for TV 2, Norway;

New playout channel branding system at DR-Byen, Denmark;

Installation of MPEG4 multiplexer system for Teracom, Denmark.



DSG representatives attending IBC 2013 will include: Henning Brønnum (Managing Director), Peter Thomsen (Deputy Managing Director), Søren Bruun (Operations Manager), Karsten Grunnet (Media Sales Director), Per Goschebart (Broadcast Sales Manager), Robert Rosenberg (Managing Director, Danmon Asia) and Bjarne Pedersen (Systems Sales Director, Danmon Asia).

Danmon Systems Group is part of Dan Technologies' Group, suppliers of audio, video, transmission products and digital media systems. The Dan Technologies Systems Integration Division covers a wide spectrum of operations ranging from designing, installing and commissioning studios, playout centers, newsrooms and satellite systems to providing the complete infrastructure of television and radio stations for major broadcasters and service providers worldwide. The Systems Integration Division operates internationally from offices in Scandinavia, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.