ENCO Systems to feature DADtv at IBC

At IBC2013, ENCO Systems will feature its DADtv digital audio playout and clip management system for live and production television.

DADtv provides instant access to all audio material anywhere on the user's network, hard disk or USB drive. An organized database of audio makes it quick and easy to find the right audio cut at the right time, and automatic log generation simplifies rights reporting tasks. DADtv enables incorporation of discrete Surround Sound 5.1/7.1 audio into HDTV broadcasts and interfaces to just about anything imaginable.

In addition, the company will show its enCaption3 live automated captioning system. The technology features an enhanced speech recognition engine that is designed to deliver closed captions in real time with never before seen accuracy. enCaption3 is designed to allow broadcasters to serve their hearing-impaired audience for a fraction of the cost of traditional captioning services and is always available for live and breaking news, weather and events.

