Quantum showcases next generation of storage at IBC2013

At IBC2013, Quantum will showcase the next generation of storage systems for the media and entertainment sector. The company will highlight ingest-to-archive scenarios using media asset managers and workflow applications with Quantum’s newest StorNext offerings, Lattus object storage and Scalar LTFS appliances.

Highlighting its work with customers including Park Road, a post-production facility located in New Zealand, Quantum will discuss the benefits of its StorNext for post production and broadcasters. Park Road wanted a high-performance crossplatform shared storage system to help it increase its throughput and capacity for new and existing customer projects, and required the infrastructure to handle the growing amount of associated content that would come through its workflow. Through Quantum’s StorNext, the facility can now handle in excess of 20TB per day at peak load. StorNext’s high speed and seamless interoperability with various familiar software tools help to leverage investments, optimize creative workflows and maximize the value of facility and broadcasters’ video assets.

Quantum will also hold live demos of an end-to-end workflow that shows ingest, search, reuse, edit and delivery to playout/multiplatform archive systems in hall 7, stand G.30.