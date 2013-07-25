Artel Video Systems to unveil new video compression module at IBC2013

Artel Video Systems will introduce a new video compression module at IBC 2013, in Amsterdam, Sept. 12-17.

The company's new DLC610 compresses HD-SDI into JPEG 2000, and then encapsulates the video, audio and all ancillary data into an MPEG-2 TS and industry standard DVB-ASI.

The DLC610, which is user-configurable as an encoder or decoder, is low-cost, simple to deploy and tightly integrated into Artel Video System's DigiLink platform. It uses the state-of-the-art intoPIX compression core to compress video to a stream ranging from 80Mb/s to 180Mb/s JPEG 2000.

Using a newly developed standard, the DLC610 combines compressed video with audio and ancillary data into an MPEG-2 TS and finally encapsulates it into DVB-ASI. The resulting stream can then be transported over fiber links, Ethernet and optical networks for decoding and delivery by a DLC610 or any other industry-standard JPEG 2000 decoder.

See Artel Video Systems at IBC 2013 Stand 2.A20.