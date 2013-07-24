Grass Valley to demonstrate latest in nonlinear live production at IBC2013

Grass Valley will be demonstrating its portfolio of nonlinear live production systems at this year’s IBC Show, (Sept. 12-17), RAI Amsterdam. Visitors at the Grass Valley stand will see the full range of its latest innovations including cameras, switchers, replay and playout servers, and editing and production tools.

Grass Valley will be introducing updates to its award-winning GV Director nonlinear production center, GV STRATUS workflow toolset and LDX Series of upgradeable cameras at the show. The company brings its advancements to the region to help content owners and operators across Europe to create and develop multiscreen, multiplatform futures. European customers will be able to get a first-hand look at the numerous enhancements added to those products over the past several months.

Making its worldwide debut at IBC 2013 is EDIUS 7, the latest version of Grass Valley’s nonlinear video editing application. EDIUS 7 edits content in real time, making it the perfect collaborative system for news and studio environments. Its enhanced functionality includes support for real-time 4K editing and the newest file formats, as well as software integration with third-party input and output hardware. It will be publicly demonstrated for the first time at the show.

Additional Grass Valley products on display at IBC 2013 include:

The Kayenne and Karrera Video Production Centers, providing powerful 3G video processing with flexibility and scalability to empower users.

GV STRATUS, offering a full set of production tools in one application, enhancing workflow efficiencies and increasing the quality of content.

Providing media infrastructure, K2 Dyno empowers all levels of replay operations. Its ShareFlex feature allows content and resources to be shared across by replay operators across multiple K2 server systems.

The award-winning GV Director combining the functionality of a switcher, video server, graphics generator and multiviewer in one application.

K2 Edge delivering an integrated playout system with playout control, asset management, and superior graphics capabilities.

LDX Series cameras combining superior CMOS imagers with advanced video processing for a wide variety of formats, along with flexible licensing of features and formats

Grass Valley will be exhibiting at IBC in Amsterdam, Sept. 13-17 on stand #1.D11, Hall 1.