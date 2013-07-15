Thomson Broadcast to introduce Wavetracker

Thomson Broadcast will introduce Wavetracker at IBC2013.

Wavetracker is designed to be a cost-efficient networking monitoring system with dedciated support portal. It performs all state-of-the-art functions required for configuring and monitoring a Thomson Broadcast transmission network. The native nomadic support of Wavetracker enables the network operator to safely, freely add or remove equipments from the system via tablet or smartphone directly on site. Features include a unique graphical charting interface that allows the operator to check the status of the network at a glance or to access up-to-date documentation on any item of equipment in the network.

Also at IBC, Thomson Broadcast will show its FUTHURA range of fully wideband UHF digital transmitters with high operating efficiency and low energy consumption. The transmitters are compact, generating up to 11.6kW in one cabinet with up to 29-percent efficiency and can be installed and tuned over all UHF band without changing or retuning any module. The transmitters are designed to save broadcasters space, energy and maintenance costs, allowing network operators to reduce operating expenses and increase profitability.

For more information, visit Thomson Broadcast at IBC stand 8.C11.