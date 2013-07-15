MultiDyne to roll out The BullDog

At IBC2013, MultiDyne will roll out The BullDog, a field fiber transport system designed to pack endless functionality into a compact, rugged package.

Using The BullDog, camera operators can significantly extend the transmission distance of camera signals, including HD-SDI video, audio, intercom, control data, GPIOs, tally and power. In addition to transporting any camera signal over a single fiber cable, The Bulldog can efficiently transport up to eight HD-SDI signals in any direction. Designed to withstand the harsh environments of sports and ENG applications, the cost-effective and scalable system can easily be configured to support a wide range of existing and next-generation signals.

Operating on a low-weight battery pack, The BullDog gives users the option of adding MultiDyne's JUICE power supply. Using JUICE, operators can seamlessly transmit camera signals to distances up to 300m, without requiring local power or batteries.

Other products MultiDyne will exhibit include the SilverBACK-4K camera-mounted fiber transport system, which supports 4K digital television; HD-18000 CWDM multiplexer; FS-18000 Fiber-Saver portable CWDM remapper/multiplexer; 4K-4000 fiber-optic transport system; SilverBACK-II with JUICE camera-mounted fiber transport system; and SMPTE-HUT hybrid universal transceiver.

For more information, visit MultiDyne at IBC stand 10.D46b.