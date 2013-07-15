Primestream to present FORK 4.5

Primestream will debut FORK 4.5 at IBC2013. FORK 4.5 is the latest version of the company's FORK Production Suite for managing the automation of the most complex broadcast workflows.

In FORK 4.5, Primestream introduces FORK Workflow Manager 1.0, a new FORK module that makes workflows visible and enables users to conceptualize and control their production workflows in an entirely new way. FORK 4.5 also features workflow integrations with the most popular craft editors, including Adobe Premiere Pro, Apple, Final Cut Pro and Avid Media Composer. FORK 4.5 supports third-party broadcast and workflow solutions with industry leaders such as Harmonic, Quantum, Cisco and others.

Also at IBC, Primestream will features FORK Xchange Suite 2.5, the application that gives broadcasters instand cloud access to content on their FORK Production servers from any Windows, Mac or tablet device; DigIT 1.0, a server-based application that helps users monitor their broadcast IT operations; and FORK Logger 1.0, a module for describing content inside FORK Production Suite's software platform for media asset management and workflow automation.

For more information, visit Primestream at IBC stand 7.D21.