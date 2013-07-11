LYNX Technik to launch yelloGUI

At IBC2013, LYNX Technik will launch the new MAC version of its yelloGUI application for yellobriks. yelloGUI is a new complementary software application that permits select yellobriks to be configured over USB using a PC and a MAC.

With the new yelloGUI, users have access to a host of advanced settings and adjustments of the individual yellobrik that were not possible before. Typically, yellobriks are configured via the integrated module rotary switches, dip switches and indicators. With the availability of yelloGUI, users now have an enhanced level of yellobrik configuration for advanced features and settings.

The yelloGUI user interface, like the yellobrik modules, was designed to be simple and intuitive. Once the module is connected, a virtual image of the module is displayed showing the user all the switches, controls and module indicators. yelloGUI also displays status information such as the detected video format, HDMI output resolution and frequency, as well as audio signals. Module settings can be changed with the click of a mouse. The internal signal flow inside the yellobrik is graphically displayed and dynamically changes when a setting is changed.

For more information, visit LYNX Technik at IBC Stand 8.C70.