OASYS to showcase Chameleon product line at IBC

At IBC2013, OASYS will feature its new Chameleon product line that amalgamates software modules to deliver an optimal playout configuration.

Chameleon is a living, breathing entity that adapts to the broadcast environment around it, fitting seamlessly into the user's workflow. It epitomizes the company's creative and collaborative ethos to develop bespoke solutions for customers instead of forcing them to fit their workflows to the the company's.

Chameleon's modular software is focused on using either OASYS' internal software or best of breed partners' software, with an energy-efficient footpring. Once the system is installed, OASYS will continue the dialgoue with its customers, adapting the solution as their business needs change — just like a chameleon. This increases return on investment, creating more value.

