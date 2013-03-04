Crystal Vision showcases latest virtual studio and infrastructure products at NAB 2013

Crystal Vision showcased its new products for the virtual studio at NAB 2013, with the U.S. launch of its chroma keyer Safire 3, accompanied by a state-of-the-art touch-screen control panel. The controller, debuting at NAB, features an 8in touch screen and physical controls, and has the ability to operate multiple keyers over an Ethernet network.

The chroma keyer features built-in color correction and video delay and works with 3Gb/s, HD and SD sources. The keyer gives users the option of selecting one, five or 12 sample points on the backdrop to set the range of colors to key on, as well as up to four points on the foreground object to set areas where no chroma keying is required.

The keyer can also be controlled using SNMP or the Statesman PC software.