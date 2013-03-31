DVEO to introduce Stream Bucket IP/IP at NAB Show

At the 2013 NAB Show, DVEO will introduce a new remotely manageable recorder and professional archiving system for IP streams.

The Stream Bucket IP/IP was developed for broadcasters and content providers to capture their video streams for archiving. It also can be used to repurpose streams at a later date.

The Stream Bucket IP/IP simultaneously records up to 10 1080i/p HD or 50 SD streams, with manual or scheduled inputs. Capture protocols are HLS, UDP, RTP, RTSP, HTTP, RTMP (Open Flash – pull only) or MMS.

The Stream Bucket IP/IP creates files with specified identities that can be readily accessed via other devices over the Internet. It supports H.264, MPEG-2 or VC-1 file recording in native format, or users can alter resolutions, bit rates or codecs.

The system can create and store files with multiple bit rates and resolutions. Supported input file types include H.264 or MPEG-2 transport streams, or MP4.

The Stream Bucket is also available for most video formats, including SDI, HDMI, 8VSB, Analog, DVB-S/S2, DVB-T/T2 and DVB-ASI.

See DVEO at 2013 NAB Show booth SU6505.