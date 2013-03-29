EditShare unveils new version of archiving software at NAB 2013

Enhancements to Version 2.3 of EditShare's Ark archiving software include the ability to delete individual clips from Ark Disk near-line storage via FlowBrowse, and the ability to institute "migration" workflows, where clips move down through different "tiers" of storage. A clip might start out on EditShare storage, then be backed up to Ark Disk, and only deleted from Ark Disk or EditShare Storage after being successfully backed up on Ark Tape.

Another new option is Ark Tape backup verification, which provides additional checks to ensure that Ark Backup/Archive jobs have been successfully written to LTO tapes.

For more information, see EditShare at NAB booth SL9010.