Baron Services adds touchscreen format to VIPIR weather system

Baron Services has announced that its VIPIR weather system is now available in an intuitive, easy to use touchscreen format. All the functionality of a VIPIR weather system, including its flexible 3D mapping, patented tornado detection and automated storm tracking can be displayed directly from the weather wall using onscreen tools instead of a mouse.

Up to four fully customizable menus can be activated by touching any of the four corners of the touchscreen and allow the meteorologist to configure VIPIR operations to his or her preferences. Menu display options include the location, size, color and transparency of individual icons as well as the configuration of the menu itself. Operators simply touch any corner of the screen to activate a custom menu that allows for both data display and map movements. These modifications make moving from using the traditional VIPIR UI (user interface) to using the touch screen interface an easy and seamless transition for existing users, and require virtually no learning curve.

VIPIR with touch screen capability will be on display April 8–11, 2013, at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) show in Las Vegas, in the De Sisti Lighting booth C7533. Demonstrations will be scheduled throughout the show. Baron Services will have a traditional VIPIR system on display at NAB in booth C8508.