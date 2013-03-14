Rohde & Schwarz DVS to unveil VENICE Element at NAB

Rohde & Schwarz DVS will focus on workflow efficiency, user-friendliness and product flexibility with its new entry-level VENICE Element, an extension of the VENICE Media Production Hub product line, at the 2013 NAB Show, April 8-11, in Las Vegas.

The VENICE Media Production Hub unites video server functions with future-proof features for file-based studio production. For NAB, VENICE will be shown with a new GUI, which has been adapted to meet the needs of live studio operation more closely.

With support for AS-11, VENICE now offers an additional standardized delivery format so broadcasters can exchange content more easily and accelerate their production processes. Users are also able to manage assorted recording tasks in a simple, straightforward way with the Record Scheduler.

