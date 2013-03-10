BHV Broadcast to highlight new Video Ghost at NAB Show

BHV Broadcast will feature its Video Ghost phantom power system at the 2013 NAB Show sporting a sleek, new look.

Video Ghost has shed its ordinary black shell in favor of a red transmitter and blue receiver. In addition to its new sturdy and brilliant housing, Video Ghost will be shown for the first time in the United States using the V-lock universal mounting for camera battery replacement.

Developed as a low-cost, reliable replacement for batteries, Video Ghost brings phantom power to the digital video world. The unit now provides 65W of power at 12V for camera head-ends and remote monitors using the existing serial digital video coaxial cable. Equally at home with SD or HD signals, it also can be used to power composite-to-SDI converters at the camera.

See BHV at 2013 NAB Show booth N921.