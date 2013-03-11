Pilat Media launches enhanced version of its IBMS Rights module at NAB 2013

Pilat Media has announced that it will showcase its IBMS Rights rights management module for linear and on-demand multi-platform content. The module delivers centralized rights management across all broadcasting operations, covering contract management, program finance and distribution licensing.

The module is available as either a stand-alone solution or as an addition to IBMS-managed environments. The enhanced version now features additional functionality for distribution licenses, including the identification of revenue shares and management of the associated payments back to the original content providers. It also features support of manual allocation of costs across any number of business units at the individual license window level, and extends existing functionality that allocates costs based on a predefined expense-allocation template.

For more information, see Pilat Media at NAB Booth N6224.