Autoscript to showcase its E.P.I.C prompter at 2013 NAB show

Autoscript will bring a range of its prompter displays and accessories to NAB 2013, including the E.P.I.C. (Enhanced Prompting Information Centre) all-in-one prompter display and on-air talent monitor. The prompter combines a bright 17in LED prompting screen with an integrated 17in full HD-SDI on-air monitor. It weighs 7lbs less than a system made of separate components (saving 7lbs of counterbalance) and uses 20 percent less power.

The prompting system uses High-Bright LED prompting screens with 1600nits of brightness, a 1000:1 contrast ratio and a lifetime in excess of 70,000 hours.

