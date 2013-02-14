Cinegy demonstrates new features of its Air and Archive automation systems at NAB 2013
Cinegy recently announced that it would be demonstrating new versions of its Air and Archive systems at NAB 2013. Air 9.5 features added options for per-item and per-engine audio matrixing and a new AVCI100 mode for proxies. It also supports 420 and 422 H.264 Long-GOP RTP output streams.
The new version of Archive features audio-model enhancements and added workflows for handling mono, stereo and surround audio tracks through the media lifecycle; an enhanced audio mixer for the timeline; native support for the NTSC VANC standard — allowing indication of the presence of closed captions; and the ability to decode AFD/V-Chip value.
For more information, see Cinegy at NAB booth SL11112.
