Dejero LIVE+ VSET to debut at NAB 2013

At the 2013 NAB Show, Dejero will introduce the LIVE+ VSET, a 1U vehicle-mount version of the company's Dejero LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitter.

Designed for use with satellite and microwave trucks, the adaptive bit-rate encoder on Dejero's LIVE+ VSET reduces the latency and improves the reliability of satellite video feeds. For instance, during rain fade and other atmospheric conditions that cause Ka-band satellite bandwidth to decrease, the Dejero LIVE+ VSET will automatically pick up the drop in bandwidth by transmitting over the cellular networks.

Even in ideal conditions when the bulk of data is being sent over satellite, the LIVE+ VSET takes advantage of the lower latency of a cellular connection to check for errors and send missing packets — thus leading to an overall decrease in latency on the entire Ka-band system.