Come to the party



The NAB has announced this year’s series of evening parties and receptions, and there’s plenty of opportunity to meet and mingle with fellow attendees and exhibitors.

Even after a long day on the show floor, you really don’t want to simply go back to your hotel room and order room service. Instead, join a few thousand of your best friends for drinks and snacks at one of these official NAB events. Note that some event times are exhibitor or special passes only. However, if you can stay awake long enough, most doors open wide at 10 p.m.

The list may be updated, so check out this link often to be sure you don’t miss these entertaining and free events.

SAT., APRIL 6

9 p.m. – 10 p.m.

TAO Nightclub at the Venetian

NAB Show Exhibitor Party

Exclusive access for NAB Show exhibitors– Just present your badge at the door!

One hour well open bar: 9 p.m. - 10 p.m.

10 p.m.

TAO Nightclub at the Venetian

Complimentary access with badge

SUNDAY, APRIL 7

8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Body English Nightclub at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Content Creators Party

Complimentary access with badge

Two hours open well bar: 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

10 p.m.

Body English Nightclub at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Complimentary access with badge

11 p.m.

LAVO at the Palazzo

Complimentary access with badge

MONDAY, APRIL 8

10 p.m.

Marquee Nightclub & Dayclub at the Cosmopolitan

NAB Show Opening Party

Complimentary access with badge

One hour open well bar: 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Sponsored by: Hewlett-Packard

TUESDAY, APRIL 9

11 p.m.

LAVO at the Palazzo

Complimentary access with badge

One hour open well bar: 11 p.m. – 12 a.m.

WED., APRIL 10

11 p.m.

LAVO at the Palazzo

Complimentary access with badge

THURS., APRIL 11

10:30 p.m.

TAO Nightclub at the Venetian

NAB Show Closing Party

Complimentary access with badge

One hour open well bar: 10:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.