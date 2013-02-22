Come to the party
The NAB has announced this year’s series of evening parties and receptions, and there’s plenty of opportunity to meet and mingle with fellow attendees and exhibitors.
Even after a long day on the show floor, you really don’t want to simply go back to your hotel room and order room service. Instead, join a few thousand of your best friends for drinks and snacks at one of these official NAB events. Note that some event times are exhibitor or special passes only. However, if you can stay awake long enough, most doors open wide at 10 p.m.
The list may be updated, so check out this link often to be sure you don’t miss these entertaining and free events.
SAT., APRIL 6
9 p.m. – 10 p.m.
TAO Nightclub at the Venetian
NAB Show Exhibitor Party
Exclusive access for NAB Show exhibitors– Just present your badge at the door!
One hour well open bar: 9 p.m. - 10 p.m.
10 p.m.
TAO Nightclub at the Venetian
Complimentary access with badge
SUNDAY, APRIL 7
8 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Body English Nightclub at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Content Creators Party
Complimentary access with badge
Two hours open well bar: 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
10 p.m.
Body English Nightclub at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Complimentary access with badge
11 p.m.
LAVO at the Palazzo
Complimentary access with badge
MONDAY, APRIL 8
10 p.m.
Marquee Nightclub & Dayclub at the Cosmopolitan
NAB Show Opening Party
Complimentary access with badge
One hour open well bar: 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Sponsored by: Hewlett-Packard
TUESDAY, APRIL 9
11 p.m.
LAVO at the Palazzo
Complimentary access with badge
One hour open well bar: 11 p.m. – 12 a.m.
WED., APRIL 10
11 p.m.
LAVO at the Palazzo
Complimentary access with badge
THURS., APRIL 11
10:30 p.m.
TAO Nightclub at the Venetian
NAB Show Closing Party
Complimentary access with badge
One hour open well bar: 10:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
