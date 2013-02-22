Digital Rapids to spotlight Transcode Manager 2.0 at NAB

At the 2013 NAB Show, Digital Rapids will showcase new capabilities and enhancements to its Transcode Manager 2.0 automated, high-volume, file-based media processing software.

Transcode Manager 2.0 is designed to transcend transcoding, seamlessly blending media transformation and workflow processes while offering efficiency and agility for applications from production and archive to multi-screen distribution. Powered by the Kayak workflow platform, it combines powerful management tools, superior quality and exceptional format flexibility with adaptive, logic-drive workflow automation with rich metadata support; intuitive, visual workflow design tools; dynamic deployment; fast, easy integration of new and emerging technologies; and a deep ecosystem of third-party technology partners.

Other products on show will be Kayak, the technology foundation powering Digital Rapids' latest solutions for end-user applications; StreamZ Live 8000EX integrated multi-screen and broadcast live encoder; StreamZ Live family of encoders; and a new version of the software for the StreamZHD multiformat, live and file-based encoding system.

For more information, visit Digital Rapids at NAB booth SL5624.