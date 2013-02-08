Volicon to feature Observer loudness module at 2013 NAB Show

Volicon will highlight real-time loudness monitoring for broadcasters, networks and video service providers with its Observer loudness module at the 2013 NAB Show.

With commercial and program loudness being legislated worldwide, broadcasters must be able to monitor loudness in real time, as well as provide an affidavit of compliance for regulators and advertisers.

As growing attention is paid to the stereo downmix of the 5.1 channel HD program track, Volicon's loudness module makes it easy for broadcasters to confirm that no matter how their customers watch and listen to programming, loudness levels will remain within acceptable parameters.

The Observer loudness module meets this challenge for broadcasters worldwide, enabling users to measure AC3 dialnorm levels and ensure compliance with ITU BS.1770-1 and ITU BS.1770-2, ATSC A/85 RP 2011, CALM Act (FCC Report 11-182A1), EBU R128 (Tech 3341/2/3/4) and ARIB TR-B32.

