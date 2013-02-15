Telemetrics to spotlight camera control systems

At the 2013 NAB Show, Telemetrics will feature its camera control systems.

Included in the line-up is the CSP Camera Shader Panel, which is designed to offer a convenient and flexible solution for remotely matching automated cameras. Featuring intuitive controls and a touch-screen interface, the CSP can be controlled by single operators, groups or locations. It supports control for iris, master pedestal and shading, as well as CCU functions of major camera brands, including master gain, white gain, black level, gamma knee, masking and test bars. Additional control support environmental functions and auxiliary devices.

Also on show will be the RCCP-1, a robotic camera control panel that provides a next-generation solution for camera automation. The network-capable panel supports RS-232 and Ethernet transmission with unlimited control locations. Camera control and functionality, as well as control of auxiliary devices, is proved through the panel's integrated touch-screen GUI and is complemented by joystick and special assignable knob control. The RCCP-1 works with Telemetrics' Server Database Camera System product line or as a stand-alone system.

