MultiDyne to show expanded channel capacity for mux line

At CCW 2012, MultiDyne will showcase its comprehensive range of fiber-optic-based video and audio transport solutions designed specifically for pro A/V and broadcast applications. New to the show are 12- and 18-channel versions of both MultiDyne's HD-6000/HD-6000-ONE CWDM multiplexer and FS-6000 Fiber-Saver portable CWDM remapper/multiplexer. This new capability dramatically extends the number of uncompressed SDI signals an operator can now transport over single-mode fiber. Additionally, MultiDyne will perform live demonstrations of the company's new SilverBACK-II with JUICE camera-mounted fiber transport system and SMPTE-HUT hybrid universal transceiver.

The new HD-6000 and HD-6000-ONE CWDM multiplexing solution is now available in 12- and 18-channel versions. Utilizing the powerful HD trunking solution, users can transport up to six HD-SDI signals per single-mode fiber, making it the most portable and easy-to-use platform for transmitting multiple high-bandwidth signals in harsh operating environments. Designed for OB, fixed facility link, cross-campus network, and centralized control room applications, the HD-6000 and HD-6000-ONE systems optimize transmission anywhere SDI signals need to be trunked—offering users a compact, cost-effective, multichannel solution for extending SDI transport. Leveraging the HD-6000-ONE, users can input up to six digital signals with data rates of up to 3Gb/sec.

The signals are received and then retransmitted at specific CWDM wavelengths and launched into a CWDM mux. The resultant signal travels down a single fiber to the receiver unit where the SDI signals are restored. Because the signals are remapped and retransmitted, users can realize a new optical budget and increased range.

MultiDyne will also show its new SMPTE-HUT Hybrid Universal Transceiver, which is now shipping to customers. The SMPTE-HUT is designed to increase the transmission distances of HD cameras that can be distance-limited by hybrid copper/fiber cabling, this high-performance, cost-effective transport system is ideal for remote broadcasting, sports, shared control rooms, campus facilities, and arena and stadium applications. The SMPTE-HUT cost effectively enables full camera operation in even the most rugged broadcasting environments, extending transmission ranges up to 10 km on just two single-mode fibers.