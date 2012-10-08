DK-Technologies, TSL unveil PAM PICo loudness meter

TSL unveiled the PAM PICo audio loudness meter, the first audio measurement product resulting from the strategic partnership between DK-Technologies and TSL Professional Products, at IBC2012.

Derived from the compact DK Meter, this latest member of TSL’s Precision Audio Monitor (PAM) product family meets increasing market demand for simple, cost-effective audio metering, specifically with loudness measurement.

TSL’s new PAM PICo loudness meter is a compact, standalone unit that features DK’s StarFish surround sound display technology and measures loudness to all known international standards, including ITU, EBU R128 and ATSC. To create PAM PICo, DK has adapted its DK Meter to provide a menu structure and metering scales that are unique to TSL, thus enabling PAM PICo to dovetail perfectly with TSL’s existing product range.