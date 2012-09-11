SCTE launches training company

The Society for Broadband Professionals (SCTE) has launched a new company, Broadband Training, to provide qualified tutors and training facilities for the presentation of SCTE course material directly to students.

“This is a major initiative by the SCTE to improve the training of technicians in the broadband industry,” said Chris Swires, current SCTE treasurer and chairman of the new company. “Broadband Training Ltd will offer first class training at the lowest possible cost.”

The SCTE works closely with the broadband industry to ensure that all courses are up-to-date and relevant. SCTE courses concentrate on core skills. The training and certification for installers, service technicians and network technicians covers all aspects of broadband copper and fiber optic installations.



SCTE training courses are used in-house by a number of operating companies, and SCTE engineers can be found working in a variety of international organizations.