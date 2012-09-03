XenData to unveil video archiving solution with Qualstar RLS-8500 LTO library
XenData will debut a new video archiving solution with Qualstar expandable RLS-8500 LTO library, and showcase its other digital video archiving solutions at IBC2012.
The company will demonstrate a XenData SX-500 Archive Server managing an expandable Qualstar RLS-8500 LTO library to create a highly scalable network attached storage (NAS) device where files are written to LTO cartridges and disk. The RLS-8500 starts at 81TB of near-line LTO capacity and scales to 711TB.
XenData also will highlight a collaborative storage solution between Object Matrix and XenData. Both have partnered to create a comprehensive, end-to-end solution that will enable users to automate and move content seamlessly from near-line disk to LTO tape. The combined solution integrates MatrixStore near-line disk storage and any LTO archive server running XenData6 Server software.
See XenData at IBC2012 Stand 7.H47.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox