XenData to unveil video archiving solution with Qualstar RLS-8500 LTO library

XenData will debut a new video archiving solution with Qualstar expandable RLS-8500 LTO library, and showcase its other digital video archiving solutions at IBC2012.

The company will demonstrate a XenData SX-500 Archive Server managing an expandable Qualstar RLS-8500 LTO library to create a highly scalable network attached storage (NAS) device where files are written to LTO cartridges and disk. The RLS-8500 starts at 81TB of near-line LTO capacity and scales to 711TB.

XenData also will highlight a collaborative storage solution between Object Matrix and XenData. Both have partnered to create a comprehensive, end-to-end solution that will enable users to automate and move content seamlessly from near-line disk to LTO tape. The combined solution integrates MatrixStore near-line disk storage and any LTO archive server running XenData6 Server software.

See XenData at IBC2012 Stand 7.H47.