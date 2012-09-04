Quicklink to feature new native 1080i, 720p HD bonding support for Merlin backpack encoder

At IBC2012, Quicklink will showcase the latest version of its Merlin backpack encoder now with native 1080i, 720p HD video support.

Other new features include ultra-low latency IFB (75ms plus network delay) and a guaranteed mode using ADSL/satellite with automatic stream resume, so if a connection is lost, there is no resulting quality effect on the SDI Output.

Quicklink also has designed new custom antennae design that will be fitted as standard on the Merlin encoder.



New enhanced bonding technology includes automatic modem activation in and out of the bond to keep the selected latency constant.

See Quicklink at IBC2012 Stand 7.J16.