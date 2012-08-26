Motama to unveil TVCaster

Motama will present the complete set of IPTV products for building a streamlined, end-to-end solution for distributing live content at IBC2012.

The company will introduce its complete new series of TVCaster DVB gateways. In addition, many new features will be showcased, such as EPG parsing with XML export, improved Web interfaces, screenshots during transcoding and redundancy for server hardware.

TVCaster consists of turnkey server appliances offering the functionality expected from an integrated DVB receiver, descrambler, remultiplexer and IP streaming server. TVCaster servers are available for DVB-S/S2, DVB-C, DVB-T and DVB-ASI.

CodecCaster offers real-time transcoding for IPTV streams in the MPEG-2 or AVC/H.264 formats. It is well suited for supporting multiple devices and screens, and adaptive streaming at different bitrates using HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) and other protocols.

See Motama at IBC2012 Stand 14.564.