Cel-Soft to unveil Broad-server rack-mountable computer

Cel-Soft will launch Broad-server, a new range of computers tailored for highly demanding broadcast applications, at IBC2012.



Broad-server is designed to run the increasingly demanding software used in video production, post-production and playout. Compatible with Microsoft Windows 7 Professional or Linux, it is a 4U rack-mountable system, including four slots that can be populated with capture cards for video input and output to match user-specific requirements.



An optional 8in color LCD touch-screen on the front panel allows engineering staff to access set-up and monitoring facilities and supervise system activity. The screen also can be used as the user interface for certain types of software, including the Cel-Scope3D stereoscopic analyzer or Reel-Check QC analyzer.



The base model, Broad-server-PC CXS-7680, is configured with an Intel i7-3930 6/12 core processor, an Nvidia GTX680 graphics processor with triple display output, 16GB of RAM and a 4TB internal RAID.

