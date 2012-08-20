Object Matrix appoints CIS Group as premier reseller

Object Matrix has appointed CIS Group to be a premier reseller for the United States, Latin American and Caribbean markets.

MatrixStore is a secure nearline platform used during ingest to protect dailies and park ongoing projects. It is also used as a digital preservation system for content that needs to be available 24/7 for re-use or re-purposing. MatrixStore integrates into Avid workflows, including the ability to archive directly from Avid Interplay using the InterConnect plugin from Object Matrix.

MatrixStore and all Object Matrix products are available through an extended list of resellers in the UK, Norway, France, Brazil, Spain, Germany, Holland, Belgium, Switzerland and Australia.

See Object Matrix at IBC2012 Stands 6.C28c and 7.J15d.