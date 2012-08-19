Hamlet to highlight new Precision HDW7, HDW5 monitors

Hamlet will show its latest developments in quality portable field monitoring, including the new Precision HDW7 and HDW5 specialist range of monitors, at IBC2012.

These everyday tools for content producers who want to get it right the first time enable a shoot to go smoothly ensuring that video parameters and focus are maintained perfectly with consummate ease.

The HDW7’s small, lightweight enclosure houses a 7in In-Plane Switching screen, offering vivid, clear pictures and a stable response time, displaying consistent and accurate color from all viewing angles. The adjustable clip level, under and over luminance and false color capability are enhanced further by the built-in clear and absolute waveform, RGB and vector traces.

With an HDMI input, complemented by a 3G, HD-, SD-SDI input and loop and headphone audio output, like other Hamlet products it has a textured housing for better grip, handling and maneuverability.

