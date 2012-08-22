Gefen to unveil Gefen A/V Automation
Gefen will introduce several new products designed to enhance the installation and integration process for A/V systems, including Gefen A/V Automation (GAVA), at IBC2012.
GAVA offers a simple method of control using any tablet, laptop or smartphone. GAVA allows users to set up a multi-room environment in a matter of minutes. It uses LAN-based connectivity with IP to control all devices in a system through an HTML5 interface that is easy to operate. Studios can access and control all audio/video equipment connected through a matrix in minutes.
Gefen also will feature its Modular Matrixes, which are available in 8x8, 16x16 and 32x32 enclosures. The Modular Matrixes allow a mix of DVI, DisplayPort, 3G-SDI and HDMI inputs and outputs in eight input/output increments with the ability to add extension to both sides using CAT-5 cable up to 100m or multi-mode fiber optic cable up to 500ms with one cable per display.
See Gefen at IBC2012 Stand 7.B30.
