Orad to spotlight PowerWall turnkey video wall system

Orad Hi-Tec Systems will showcase its new PowerWall solution, a turnkey system for video wall productions at IBC2012.

Based on the new Orad HDVG4 platform, PowerWall provides a synchronized 8k 1080p/16k 1080i resolution output from a single box. This single PowerWall unit can output up to eight genlocked 3G or 16 HD-SDI signals that can be tiled across the video wall according to the size and shape required.

PowerWall offers a high-resolution, pixelization-free display, opening up new production opportunities. Until now, broadcasters would only use long shots to avoid video wall pixelization.

Orad also will feature its PlayMaker sports replay server, which provides up to eight I/O channels of high-quality ingest in multiple video formats, with synchronized slow-motion replay, and editing tools. PlayMaker facilitates file sharing between multiple servers and instant file export to Avid, FCP, Adobe Premiere and other NLEs via standard Ethernet. New features for IBC include: enhanced events tagging and support for Avid’s DNxHD codec and cyclic recording.

See Orad Hi-Tec Systems at IBC2012 Stand 7.B27.